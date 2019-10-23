3 Kentucky police officers charged in overtime fraud scheme

Three current and former police officers in Kentucky are accused of defrauding the federal government.

News outlets report Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final have each been charged with wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say they worked in the Louisville Police Department's narcotics division focused on fraudulent prescriptions, with Stanfield in charge.

Court records say they submitted overtime requests for shifts never worked and were paid for regular shifts they also didn't work. Prosecutors say the men tried hiding the fraud committed between 2014 and 2017 by altering arrest records and reports.

Stanfield and Roadhouse are retired. Final resigned Tuesday after being placed on leave.

A plea hearing is set for next week. Attorneys for Stanfield and Roadhouse declined to comment. Final's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment.