Wilmington considers site for new police/fire station

The southern Vermont town of Wilmington is looking at a site for a new police and fire station.

Town Manager Scott Tucker told the Brattleboro Reformer that property once home to the town garage is considered the preferred location.

He said in an email that the site was chosen because it's owned by the town; has access to water and sewer; and is centrally located.

He said the Wilmington Public Safety Committee will write up a request for proposals for a feasibility study. According to a resolution passed by the select board, the panel will recommend an architectural firm to do the study and a construction firm to build a new facility, "with significant energy efficiencies" and balancing police and fire department needs with taxpayer expectations.