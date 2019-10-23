Holley named to fill UNC Board of Governors vacancy

A state government lobbyist will fill a seat on the University of North Carolina system's governing board that became vacant when a member got appointed to the General Assembly.

The state House voted unanimously on Wednesday for Reginald Holley of Brunswick County to join the UNC Board of Governors.

Holley leads The Longmire Group in Raleigh. He's served on the board of the UNC-Chapel Hill school of the environment and previously worked for then-U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole.

The chamber's Republican majority pushed for Holley's election, leading some Democrats to complain they were shut out of the candidate process.

Holley fills the remaining two years of the term previously held by now-state Sen. Rob Bryan.

The legislature elects the board's 24 voting members — 12 each from the House and Senate.