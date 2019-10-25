Tennessee governor hasn’t decided on Trump refugee choice

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he hasn't decided yet if he'll accept President Donald Trump's offer to let states refuse to accept refugees.

The Republican told reporters Thursday that he hasn't yet talked to his team about how to respond to the move, which also lets local governments refuse to accept refugees.

Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature sued in 2017 to challenge the federal refugee resettlement program. The lawsuit has failed at the district and appellate court level to date.

Former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam declined to sign lawmakers' 2016 resolution demanding the lawsuit. Attorney General Herbert Slatery declined to file it for legislators.

Refugees have the right to move anywhere in the United States once they're resettled.

Lee says his team will address the decision once a timeline is set.