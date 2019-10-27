Pro Football Hall of Fame to honor military in November

The Pro Football Hall of Fame plans to honor the military throughout November.

A news release from the hall in Canton says it will provide free museum admission and parking to all veterans and active military plus a guest from Nov. 1 through Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.

The offer applies to all U.S. active duty members of the military, including National Guard Reservists, and to retired military service members who show a valid military ID at the hall's ticket office.

The hall also says veterans and active military will receive $5 off museum admission for the remainder of November. Their spouses and dependents who are under 18 will receive $3 off the admission during that time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Free parking also will be provided to them throughout November.