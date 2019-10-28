Developer of stalled downtown mall expected to give update

The developers of a stalled downtown mall in Vermont's largest city are expected to provide an update of their plans to the Burlington City Council.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday night.

Construction on the roughly $200 million CityPlace development has been stalled for more than a year. It was designed as a 14-story development with housing, office space, restaurants and shops.

Last month, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote a letter to Brookfield Properties demanding $200,000 to cover costs associated with the delay.

The mayor also insisted that Brookfield provide an update of its plans to the City Council.