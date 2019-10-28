Noem requests disaster declaration for tornadoes, floods

Gov. Kristi Noem is requesting a presidential disaster declaration for the damage caused by tornadoes and floods that struck southeastern South Dakota in September.

Noem made her request in a letter to President Donald Trump. She wrote that storms, tornadoes and floods damaged homes and businesses as well as public infrastructure such as parks, roads, highways, bridges and electrical systems.

The request is for Sept. 9-26 and includes at least $17 million in requested federal assistance. During that period three tornadoes struck Sioux Falls and flooding hit Madison and Mitchell.

Noem told Trump this is South Dakota's fifth major disaster declaration request since May 20. She says recovery from other disasters continues and local resources are limited.

Noem says many roads have not yet been repaired or are still closed.