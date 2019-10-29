Lincoln approves new ordinance for gun storage in vehicles

Lincoln residents will now be required to keep firearms in their vehicles out of sight with the doors locked under a new city ordinance.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of the ordinance.

The ordinance was proposed to reduce opportunities for juveniles to steal guns from cars. In 2018, Lincoln police received 149 reports of stolen guns, and 24 of those were stolen from cars.

City Councilman Roy Christensen initially proposed requirements that guns be stored in a locked glove box, trunk or hardened case, but removed that language because it proved impractical for transporting long guns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Christensen says the changes remove some of the temptation for thieves to break into cars, while remaining practical.