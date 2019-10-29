Judge withdraws name from consideration for federal job

A federal judge has removed his name from consideration for a U.S. District Court seat in New Mexico after two Democratic state senators withdrew their support.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Magistrate Judge Kevin Sweazea announced the decision in a letter to the White House last week.

Sweazea says Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich withdrew their support despite having submitted his name to President Donald Trump as a potential nominee.

Staff members for both Udall and Heinrich said Sweazea's confirmation would face serious hurdles in the Senate and that they are working to find other qualified candidates.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sweazea says the two-year process also "adversely affected" his willingness to take on the job, instead he plans to continue as a magistrate judge.