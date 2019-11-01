Little Rock police officers to wear body cameras next year

The Little Rock Police Department says its officers could be wearing body cameras as early as April.

A $194,000 federal grant will pay for the cameras and video storage. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the city will match the funds.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey says after a trial period, the department will draft a policy to put at least 150 cameras on the street.

Assistant Chief Alice Fulk says the department has been looking to implement the use of cameras for almost five years but funding has been a problem.

The use of body cameras has increased over the past decade following several high-profile killings of black people by officers in cities including Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore.