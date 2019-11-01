‘Epic moment:’ Democratic candidates to woo voters in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. AP Photo

Democrats seeking the White House are facing their most meaningful test in Iowa to date.

Fourteen presidential candidates are scheduled to speak to more than 13,000 Democratic activists, party volunteers and campaign supporters at the state party's marquee annual fundraiser on Friday.

The event is so big that it will serve as something of a dress rehearsal for the Feb. 3 caucuses.

The momentum of candidates on the rise will be tested while lagging contenders will face further questions about why they're staying in the race.

Former state Democratic Chairwoman Sue Dvorsky calls the dinner an "epic moment," because it "kicks off an entirely different phase of the national campaign."