McLeod-Skinner won’t run again for 2nd District seat

Rep. Greg Walden's Democratic opponent in the 2018 election won't run for the seat again even though the Republican congressman has announced he won't seek reelection to a 12th term.

Jamie McLeod-Skinner said Friday that after talking with others, she decided that the best way she can serve her fellow Oregonians is as secretary of state, and will continue to seek that office. Other Democrats in the race for Oregon's second-highest statewide office include state Rep. Jennifer Williamson and state Sen. Mark Hass.

Republican State Sen. Cliff Bentz has said he's running for Walden's seat. Knute Buehler, a former member of the Legislature and the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, has also said he's thinking about running.

So far, no Republicans have registered as candidates for the largely conservative 2nd Congressional District covering east and central Oregon.

