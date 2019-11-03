Off-duty police officer killed in Southern California crash

Authorities say a veteran police officer has been killed in an off-duty vehicle crash in Southern California.

Officials say Joshua Ray Burks lost control of his SUV and struck a tree early Saturday in San Bernardino, where he lived.

The San Bernardino Sun newspaper reports the 40-year-old was the only person in the vehicle. He died at a hospital.

The newspaper says Burks had been with the Ontario Police Department for two decades.

The crash is under investigation.