Police: School officer’s use of force on teen was in line

A police chief in New Hampshire says a review of a school resource officer's use of force on a teen was in line with local and state policy.

Keene Police Chief Steven Russo said Officer Joshua English encountered a teen on Thursday who appeared to be vaping in a bathroom at Keene High School. Russo said the teen refused to identify himself after English made multiple requests.

Russo said the teen also resisted physical attempts by English to detain him. Surveillance video recorded footage of the two.

Russo said English's response was determined to be "within Keene Police Department policy and procedure, and in compliance with the New Hampshire Use of Force Statute."