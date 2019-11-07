GOP insider leads transition for Mississippi governor-elect

A former Mississippi Republican Party chairman will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Tate Reeves.

The Reeves campaign said Thursday that Brad White will do the job.

White is stepping down as chief of staff for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Reeves was elected Tuesday and will take office in January, succeeding Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who was limited to two terms.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As governor, Reeves will hire people to lead several state government agencies, including a new director of the state Department of Finance and Administration. The current DFA leader is taking a job at Mississippi College.

White was state GOP chairman from 2008 to 2011. He later became chief of staff for then-U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, and he went to work for Hyde-Smith after Cochan retired and she succeed him.