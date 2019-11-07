Police: Detective shot in drug-related raid dies

Police say a detective who was shot at a house in Ohio while serving a drug-related warrant has died after being taken off life support.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says Jorge DelRio died Thursday. Authorities say DelRio was shot in the face Monday while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

Authorities say detectives announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering the house and DelRio was shot entering a basement.

No one else was injured. Biehl says authorities recovered a large amount of fentanyl, cash and weapons.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Federal authorities say a man accused in the shooting was charged with assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon. Two others were charged with conspiring to distribute drugs.

Numerous law enforcement officers were at the hospital Thursday to honor DelRio.