Mike Coffman elected city mayor in Colorado by small margin

City officials in Aurora have announced that former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman has narrowly won a five-way mayoral race.

The Aurora Sentinel reported Thursday that Coffman had a 215-vote lead over Omar Montgomery, a former head of the Aurora chapter of the NAACP.

Coffman declared himself the winner Thursday after his campaign said too few ballots remained to be counted from the Nov. 5 election for any opponent to pull ahead.

Aurora awards the race to the candidate with a plurality of votes.

Coffman says he is looking forward to working with Montgomery and councilmembers. The new city council is expected to be sworn in Dec. 2.

The Sentinel reports the race was the most expensive in city history, breaking a $1 million fundraising mark well before Election Day.