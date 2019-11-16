Vermont police department growing beards for veterans

Officers in a Vermont police department are growing beards to benefit military veterans and their families.

The Caledonian Record reports the St. Johnsbury police department is one of more than 120 across the country participating in the “Home Base No Shave Campaign” to raise mental health awareness and to raise funds to support veterans and military families.

Five of the 11 full-time St. Johnsbury officers will be letting their beards grow throughout November to raise money for veteran clinical and support programs and promote conversation about getting care.

Participating officers have pledged $100 while growing beards, mustaches and goatees.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page says he thinks it’s a great way to both build morale at the department and to raise money for a worthy cause.