Noem: Trump OKs disaster declaration for SE South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem says President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for southeastern South Dakota for September storm damage.

Noem on Monday called the declaration “good news for South Dakota communities,” and said she was grateful to Trump “for responding so quickly.”

Noem requested the declaration last month in a letter to Trump. Sioux Falls was struck by three tornadoes in September, and Madison and Mitchell were hit by severe flooding.

The declaration includes both individual and public assistance and covers the period of Sept. 9 to Sept. 26. Preliminary assessments total at least $17 million in requested federal assistance.

South Dakota has now received four disaster declarations this year.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are now in South Dakota working on the first three disaster declarations.