Some petition for recall of DC councilman in ethics scandal

The D.C. Board of Elections has received a petition asking for the recall of a district councilman accused of violating ethics rules.

News outlets report the petition was submitted Monday by the grassroots Committee to Hold Jack Evans Accountable.

A council-hired law firm recently released the results of its investigation into allegations of ethics violations by Evans. It found he repeatedly violated ethics rules and used his office to benefit private clients whose payments he failed to disclose or recognize as conflicts of interest.

The allegations have already cost Evans his role as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board and are under federal investigation.

Enough valid signatures may trigger a special election for the seat. The elections board has 30 days to certify the petition.