Phoenix to stop using red-light, speed-enforcement cameras

Phoenix will no longer use red-light and speed-enforcement cameras at intersections starting with the new year.

A proposal to extend the contract for the cameras beyond Jan. 1 failed by a 4-5 City Council vote Wednesday.

Councilman Michael Nowakowski told KJZZ radio he voted against the extension because city staff never supplied him with the information he requested months ago.

Phoenix currently has stationary red-light cameras at 12 intersections in addition to mobile speed-enforcement units that can be moved around school zones.

Council briefing material said the program generated more than $7 million in net income from Sept. 1, 2009 through Sept. 30, 2018, from more than 205,000 complaints filed in the city court about traffic violations.