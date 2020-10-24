Two men convicted in 2017 Hinsdale jewelry store robbery

Two Illinois men stole more than $200,000 in merchandise from a Hinsdale jewelry store in 2017, a federal jury decided this week.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney John Lausch, Jr., 26-year-old Tobias Diggs and 31-year-old Joshua McClellan were convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, transportation of stolen goods and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

A federal judge has not yet scheduled a date to determine their sentences.

Authorities said two other people participated in the robbery. A warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old man from Chicago, who is considered a fugitive, and the fourth person has not been identified.

Lausch's office said evidence presented during the six-day trial showed Diggs pointed a gun at a woman who was working at Razny Jewelers during the robbery. Diggs also hit the woman with the weapon and dragged her by her hair to a back room, prosecutors said.

Diggs and two others then entered the store's safe and took the jewelry.

Lausch's office said evidence at trial showed McClellan drove the group away from the store. Prosecutors also said the men tried to sell some of the stolen items in the Chicago area and in Atlanta.