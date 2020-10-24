Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Patrol IDs man killed by police in exchange of gunfire

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Authorities have identified a homicide suspect who was killed by Kansas City police in a ride-share vehicle during an exchange of gunfire as a 26-year-old.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ennice Ross Jr. was killed Friday after officers stopped the vehicle in which he was riding. Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the patrol, said the other occupants exited the vehicle before the man pointed a handgun at himself and then shot at officers.

Officers then returned fire, striking the man, Lowe said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

Police said officers were stopping the vehicle while investigating the killing of Shermaine Taylor, who was pronounced dead Wednesday in an alley.

