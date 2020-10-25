Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Highway patrol officers shoot, kill man they say had a knife

The Associated Press

GARDEN CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a western Missouri man who reportedly threatened a trooper with a knife, the patrol said.

The shooting occurred late Saturday in Garden City, about 48 miles (77.25 kilometers) south of Kansas City, after the Cass County Sheriff's office asked the patrol for help during a disturbance, the patrol said in a news release.

The man at the scene ignored repeated orders to drop the knife and charged toward one of the troopers with the knife “in a threatening manner,” the patrol said.

Several troopers shot at the man. He was given medical assistance but died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

No further details were released.

