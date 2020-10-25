Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Law enforcement fatally shoots Arkansas man in Kansas

The Associated Press

COFFEYVILLE, Kan.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an Arkansas man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a police pursuit.

Wesley Jordan, 32, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died in the shooting Friday in Independence, the KBI said.

The incident began when a robbery at gunpoint was reported at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.

When Kansas Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop the suspects' vehicle in Independence, a passenger in the van shot at officers, the KBI said. A trooper returned fire and the suspects — a man and a woman — fled in the minivan. A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy intercepted the vehicle and fired at Jordan, the KBI said.

When the van stopped and Jordan got out, a patrol trooper fired at him. He died at the scene, according to the KBI.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Coffeyville, was arrested on charges related to the robbery.

