Monday deadline for registering to vote online

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Voters in Washington state will have until the end of the day on Monday to register to vote online or by mail and to update existing voter registration.

KING-TV reports voters who have not registered by the Oct. 26 deadline can still do so in person up until Election Day, Nov. 3.

For those who have absentee ballots, the deadline to return them in person is by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. They must be postmarked by Nov. 3 if voters plan to send those ballots by mail.

