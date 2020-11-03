Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
GOP star Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn was elected on Tuesday to represent a North Carolina U.S. House district.

Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District. He will be filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

Cawthorn first drew attention after defeating Trump’s preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff. Left partially paralyzed from a car accident, he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.

