Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Georgia

The Associated Press

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold signs during a rally outside the Georgia State Capitol Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Atlanta.
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold signs during a rally outside the Georgia State Capitol Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP

WHY AP HASN'T CALLED GEORGIA:

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points.

Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount.

Also under Georgia law, one race in the general election must be audited by hand to check that machines counted ballots accurately. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race and said the tight margin meant a full hand count of ballots was necessary to complete the audit.

AP is monitoring the results of that audit and will reassess the state of the race once it is complete.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Review of federal utility’s CEO pay to continue into 2021

November 13, 2020 3:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service