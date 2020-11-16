Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
15 foreigners taken into custody after landing in Florida

The Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla.

More than a dozen people from Haiti and the Bahamas were taken into custody after landing ashore in South Florida early Monday in what authorities described as a maritime smuggling operation.

The 14 Haitians and single Bahamian who landed in Palm Beach County from a vessel were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

Modlin said the foreign nationals will be interviewed and then arrangements will be made for them to return to their countries.

No further details were given.

