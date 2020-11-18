Miami-Dade police kill barricaded suspect

Miami-Dade police officers fatally shot a barricaded man following a family argument, officials said.

The Miami Herald reports that officers were called to a home Tuesday afternoon after a heated argument between family members. When they arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside the home. The other family members had fled.

Negotiators spent several hours talking to the man, but about 8 p.m. a SWAT team entered the home. Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said there was a confrontation and the suspect was fatally shot. Further details were not immediately available.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.