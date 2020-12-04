Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting in St. Louis

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

One man died and two others were injured in a triple shooting in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood, police there said.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of the shooting, police said. Arriving officers found three men with gunshot wounds. All were rushed to hospitals, were one later died, police said.

The medical conditions of the other two men were not revealed.

Police suspect two men who were on foot of carrying out the shootings, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victims, but said all are in their 20s and 30s. Police did not give a possible motive for the shooting

