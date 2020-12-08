Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Missouri officially certifies election showing Trump win

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri officials on Tuesday certified this year’s election results showing that President Donald Trump easily won the state’s 10 electoral votes over Democrat Joseph Biden.

The State Board of Canvassers said Trump received 1,718,736 votes, or 56%, to Biden’s 1,253,014, or 41%, with the remainder going to lesser-known candidates.

Tuesday is Safe Harbor Day, which is the deadline for states to secure their electoral votes by certifying the results and any state court legal challenges. If the election results are certified, Congress must accept the results.

Biden won the national election and by the end of the day he is expected to be awarded 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. The Electoral College votes on Dec. 14.

Despite concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the board said 70% of the Missouri's registered voters cast a ballot, compared to a 66% turnout for the 2016 election.

The board also certified the Republican Gov. Mike Parson easily won re-election over Democratic challenger Nancy Galloway. Parson received 1,720,202, or 57%, of the vote, to Galloway's 1,225,771, or 40%.

