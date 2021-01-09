Missoula hillside peace sign vandalized with swastika

A large rock peace sign on a hill overlooking downtown Missoula was temporarily defaced with a swastika, officials with the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center said.

City workers alerted the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center about the swastika on Friday, Missoula television station KECI-TV reported. The center owns the land, and center volunteers promptly dismantled the Nazi symbol.

The large white rock peace sign has been a Waterworks Hill landmark for years. The center volunteers also worked to improve the peace sign once they were done removing the vandalism.