National Politics

Biden picks long-time diplomat William Burns to head CIA

MAGAN CRANE Bloomberg News

President-elect Joe Biden Monday named Ambassador William J. Burns to be his CIA director.

Burns, a long-time diplomat, is currently the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

In a statement, Biden said Burns “shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect.”

Burns was ambassador to Russia during President George W. Bush’s tenure and also served as ambassador to Jordan in addition to a number of other diplomatic jobs.

  Comments  

National Politics

Ex-Rep. Batch heading to NC Senate; mayor joining House

January 11, 2021 10:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service