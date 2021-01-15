Police say they continue to probe officer’s tackling of teen

Police in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem are still investigating a months-old incident in which a white police officer is seen tackling a Black teenage girl.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that the department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation.

Cellphone video shows officer Zacharie K. Jones tackling and detaining Shakayla Davis-Sides in early November. She was 15 at the time and among a group of teens stopped by police as they investigated a break-in.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference in mid November and asked people to be patient while police conduct an internal investigation.

Capt. Jose Gomez told the newspaper in an email on Wednesday that the internal investigation continues.

“The incident ... is still under investigation by our Professional Standards Division,” he said. “As noted previously by Chief Thompson, Officer Jones was reassigned within the Police Department. Due to personnel privacy laws, we will not respond further.”

The incident was condemned by local community groups and some city officials. For instance, the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity said it was a “major issue of police brutality.”