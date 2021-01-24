Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake and Doug Ducey censured by Arizona GOP

Late Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain and two other prominent Arizona Republicans were formally censured by the state GOP over the weekend, a symbolic gesture intended to show the local GOP’s solidarity with former President Donald Trump.

Cindy McCain was chided Saturday for failing to support Trump and for championing vaguely described “leftist causes,” according to CNN.

She had endorsed President Joe Biden for office and rejected Trump’s crazed efforts to overturn the November election results including in Arizona, which Biden won.

The state GOP’s censure echoes Trump’s grudge against the former senator and his family. The ex-president infamously denigrated John McCain’s time as a Vietnam prisoner of war on the 2016 presidential campaign trail and did not attend his 2018 funeral.

The Arizona GOP also punished former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey.

Like Cindy McCain, Flake endorsed Biden and criticized Trump’s attempt to subvert the will of voters. Ducey became a Trump target after certifying the state’s election results.

The Arizona Republican Party censured Ducey for imposing lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.