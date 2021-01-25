Ex-LA councilman gets prison in City Hall corruption case

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison for lying to federal investigators about his dealings with a businessman who provided him $15,000 in secret cash payments during a night out in Las Vegas.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter rejected Englander's explanation that he’d simply been trying to protect his reputation, saying the former councilman tampered with a witness and obstructed a federal probe, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“There’s simply no adequate explanation as to how he totally lost his moral compass and committed this crime,” Walter said at a virtual hearing. The judge imposed a $15,000 fine — the amount contained in the envelopes Englander accepted in Las Vegas casino restrooms. the newspaper said.

Englander, 50, is the first person to be sentenced in a wide-ranging federal investigation into corruption at Los Angeles City Hall. He pleaded guilty last year to scheming to falsify material facts, a felony.

As part of his plea deal, Englander admitted lying to prosecutors and FBI agents during three interviews about his interactions with the unnamed businessman.

After the Vegas trip, the businessman became a government informant and secretly recorded conversations with the former councilman.