Trump says his comments to Capitol mob are protected under the First Amendment

WASHINGTON — House impeachment managers said in a brief filed Tuesday that former President Donald Trump “summoned a mob to Washington, exhorted them into a frenzy and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue,” putting everyone on Capitol Hill in grave danger.

Trump‘s lawyers, however, claimed that whatever statements he made to his supporters were protected by the First Amendment. In their initial response to the charges in his second impeachment, the lawyers also argued that the Constitution does not allow the Senate to try the case because he no longer holds office.

The impeachment case is a legal “nullity” since “the 45th president cannot be removed from an office he no longer occupies,” the lawyers wrote.

The House impeached Trump last month, before he left office, on grounds that he had incited an insurrection by urging his supporters to march to the Capitol Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to confirm President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The mob broke into the building in a melee that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

In their 80-page brief, House prosecutors argued that Trump bears “unmistakable” responsibility for the riot. “The gravity of President Trump’s offense is magnified by the fact that it arose from a course of conduct aimed at subverting and obstructing the election results.”

“President Trump is personally responsible for inciting an armed attack on our seat of government that imperiled the lives of the vice president, members of Congress and our families, and those who staff and serve the legislative branch,” they wrote.

The brief also sought to rebut claims that Trump’s words on social media and television, and at a rally the day of the riot, were protected by the First Amendment, or that an impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that Trump has left office.

They pointed to historical impeachments in the early American colonies, and in Britain, after a person left office — examples that they say would have informed the Founding Fathers’ understanding of how impeachment would be used.

There is debate over whether a president can be convicted after leaving office. The Constitution does not explicitly state that impeachment is reserved for current officeholders, though removal from office is the primary remedy. The Senate has once before held an impeachment trial of an official who had already resigned.

Democrats and many constitutional scholars say presidents should not be protected against the threat of impeachment simply because their crimes occurred in the final days of their term.

“There is no ‘January exception’ to the Constitution that allows a president to organize a coup or incite an armed insurrection in his final weeks in office,” the impeachment managers said in a statement released with the brief.

They said Trump’s behavior was so egregious that it requires permanent disqualification from office, something also allowed as a punishment if he is convicted.

“This is not a case where elections alone are a sufficient safeguard against future abuse; it is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and that must be protected from him and anyone else who would seek to mimic his behavior,” they state in the brief.