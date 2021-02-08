Police: Female shot by officer responding overdose call

Police in North Carolina say that an “armed” female has been shot and seriously hurt by an officer who was responding to a call about a drug overdose.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred early Monday in Gastonia. The woman's name and condition have not been released.

The Gastonia Police Department said in a news release that police “received an overdose call. ... When officers arrived they encountered a female armed with a gun inside the residence.”

“An officer shot the female who has been transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte,” the release said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police have not said what led to it. The officer who shot the female was placed on administrative leave, which is procedure.

Officials said that Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, which will also investigate the shooting.