Woman fatally shot by Redding police pulled replica handgun

Northern California police officers fatally shot a woman who pulled what appeared to be a handgun from her waistband and raised it.

The officers then discovered that it was a replica, not a real firearm, the Redding Police Department said in a press release.

The officers responded late Sunday morning to a report of a man waving a gun in the air and found two men and a woman on the Cypress Avenue Bridge over the Sacramento River.

“As officers were communicating with them, the female retrieved a handgun from her waistband and quickly raised it up at which point three officers discharged their firearms,” the release said.

The replica handgun had no markings indicating it wasn’t real, police said.

The officers provided medical attention to the woman, who was taken to a hospital and later died.

No weapons were found on the two men.

No identities were immediately released.