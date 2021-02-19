Suburban Kansas City mayor pleads guilty to driving drunk

A suburban Kansas City mayor has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated last year.

Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston, 60, entered the plea in a Platte County court on Wednesday and received a suspended sentence, the Kansas City Star reported. She was also ordered to serve two years' probation.

A Platte County sheriff’s deputy reported stopping Johnston in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 along Missouri 9 Highway after seeing her vehicle weaving on the road. Authorities said a breath test administered to Johnston gauged her blood alcohol content at 0.098, just over the .08 legal limit to drive.

Johnston has been mayor of Parkville since 2014.