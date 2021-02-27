Group to launch recall effort against newly elected LA District Attorney George Gascon

LOS ANGELES — Backers of an effort to recall newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon — who has vowed sweeping criminal justice reforms to the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office — are expected to officially kick off their campaign Saturday evening.

The recall campaign group is holding a “victims vigil” outside the Hall of Justice downtown and plans to gather the minimum of 20 signatures required to file a notice of intent to formally begin the recall process next month. About 100 people are expected to attend, organizers said.

The day he took office, Gascon announced an array of sweeping changes that included ending the use of sentencing enhancements, severely restricting when prosecutors can seek to hold defendants in lieu of bail, ending use of the death penalty in L.A. County and stopping the practice of trying juveniles as adults.

He vowed to make many of those reforms during a contentious election campaign against incumbent Jackie Lacey — one in which law enforcement and prosecutors’ unions across California spent millions in a failed bid to defeat him.

The seismic policy shifts have drawn Gascon praise from other progressive prosecutors and criminal justice reformers nationwide, but left him at odds with his own staff and many of the local law enforcement officials he must work with to try cases.

Representatives for the Recall George Gascon campaign include victims’ rights advocates, former law enforcement officials and current and former prosecutors, including former L.A. County District Attorney Steve Cooley. Former L.A. Councilman Dennis Zine is listed as the chairman and former county Supervisor Michael Antonovich is an honorary chairman.

The group’s website claims he “promised a softer and gentler criminal justice system that would reduce incarceration rates for minor offenders and place increased focus on mental health and addiction issues,” but that his policies are making county residents less safe.

“The moment he was sworn in as district attorney, George Gascon instituted a series of directives to the prosecutors in his command that have nothing to do with a progressive approach to prosecution and have everything to do with a radical agenda that ignores victims, disregards the law and endangers the lives and livelihoods of all Angelenos,” according to the recall campaign.

Trenton Lovell is awaiting trial on charges that he gunned down L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen execution-style in Lancaster in 2016.

Tania Owen said the prosecutor handling her husband’s murder case called her the day Gascon was sworn in and said the office would no longer be seeking the death penalty, life without parole or any sentencing enhancements.

“Quite honestly it was a gut punch,” said Tania Owen, who is listed as an honorary chairwoman for the recall campaign. “As soon as I heard that, I said absolutely not. This will not happen on my watch.”

In a statement, Gascon said research shows that excessive sentencing practices have worsened recidivism, leading to more victims of crime.

“The pain and trauma of losing a loved one is immeasurable and I recognize and respect that some victims want me to impose the maximum punishment in their case,” he said. “Our system of justice can’t continue to rely on policies that create more victims tomorrow simply because some victims want the maximum punishment imposed in their case today.”

“I also can’t ignore research showing these views are not shared by a majority of survivors of violent crime. Nonetheless, all survivors agree that they need more support, and that’s why I’m focused on expanding our ability to provide clinical and trauma-informed care for victims,” Gascon said.

An elected county official must be in office for 90 days before a recall petition can be filed, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office. Gascon took office Dec. 7, so the recall process can’t start until early March.

After the wording of the recall petition has been approved, proponents will have 160 days to collect the necessary signatures, which is equal 10% of the county’s more than 5.8 million registered voters or upward of 580,000 signatures, according to the county clerk’s office. A private Facebook group for the recall effort has nearly 40,000 members so far.

Even if they are able to collect enough signatures, a recall vote likely would not appear on the ballot until 2022, according to the group’s website.

Earlier this month a judge dealt a blow to Gascon’s plan to end the use of sentencing enhancements in thousands of criminal cases, ruling that it violates California law.

The order stemmed from a lawsuit filed late last year by the union that represents hundreds of L.A. County prosecutors, alleging some of Gascon’s plans exceeded his legal authority and put line prosecutors in an ethical bind. Sentencing enhancements can add several years to a defendant’s time in prison if certain criteria are met, such as using a gun causing severe injury during the commission of a crime, or being a documented gang member.

The lawsuit took particular issue with Gascon’s policy of barring the use of sentencing enhancements for previous felony convictions, arguing that under California’s “three strikes” law, prosecutors do not have discretion “to refuse to seek the enhancement.”

Gascon said he will appeal the ruling.

(Staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.)