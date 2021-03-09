National Politics

Jill Biden tours Whidbey Island naval air station

The Associated Press

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour of the new children's museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. Biden also visited with military families during her visit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash.

First lady Jill Biden arrived at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island late Tuesday morning, part of her tour of military bases to meet with service families.

She got a close look at a US Navy EA-18G “Growler” electronic warfare attack warcraft, talking with Naval personnel. The jet tail was painted red with the insignia of the “Scorpions” squadron.

Among those on hand to greet the first lady was Capt. Matthew Arny, commanding officer of the base.

Biden arrived in Washington Monday and visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord

On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.

