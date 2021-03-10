Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries again to stall passage of COVID-19 relief package

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday mounted a last-ditch procedural effort to delay passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which she denounced as a “massive woke progressive Democrat wish list.”

The congresswoman, a supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories who was stripped of her committee assignments when some of her past inflammatory comments and social media posts came to light, moved to adjourn the House of Representatives and demanded a roll-call vote.

The delaying tactic was expected to push back consideration of the bill for 30 minutes or more.

“The GOP has messaged against this ridiculous bill,” Greene tweeted. “We should do everything to stop it.”

Democrats slammed the delay tactic.

“It’s unconscionable that they are doing everything they can to try to, again, delay getting aid to the people, including their constituents who are in desperate need,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

Greene has been gumming up the House with procedural moves designed to make it as difficult as possible for Democrats to push forward with the sprawling bill.

At first she won universal support from her Republican colleagues. But recent moves attracted some GOP defectors as some moderates have become tired of her time-consuming legislative stunts.

Congressional leaders say Greene’s move has no chance of derailing the bill, which authorizes $1,400 direct payments to most Americans along with a raft of other measures.

A slightly different version of the package was passed by the Senate last weekend and is now returning to the House for passage. It is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden within a matter of days.