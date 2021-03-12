Louisville to receive $434 million in federal stimulus funds

Louisville will receive about $434 million in federal stimulus funding, Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The mayor said the funds will help fight COVID-19 and help with economic recovery.

“We are excited about this much-needed funding, which will provide vital investments to help our community eliminate the pandemic’s grip on our city,” Fischer said in a release.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Thursday.

Fischer said Jefferson County Public Schools and the University of Louisville would also receive funding from the federal stimulus, knowns as the American Rescue Plan.

The city is developing an internal team to manage the incoming funds, the release said.

The deadline to spend the funding is December 2024.