Chicago police officer shot, 4th in less than two weeks

A fourth Chicago police officer in two weeks was injured Thursday during a shootout with a suspected shoplifter, according to law enforcement officials.

The police officer was injured in the shoulder during the shootout with the suspect, who earlier wounded a Home Depot security guard and fled the store, Police Superintendent David Brown said.

The police officer was taken to a hospital and will likely undergo surgery for his injuries, according to Brown. The security guard was taken to another hospital, where his condition was described as grave, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The suspect was injured during the shooting and was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital, Brown said.

The officer's shooting in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood marks the fourth injury of a Chicago police officer in less than two weeks.

On Saturday, an officer was wounded in the hand while investigating a report of shots fired, and a suspect has been charged with attempted murder. On March 15, an off-duty officer was ambushed by two gunmen at a red light on the South Side. On March 14, an on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot while standing in the parking lot of a police station. All are recovering from their injuries.

Earlier this week, Brown said 16 officers have been shot or shot at this year, outpacing last year's rate during the same time period.