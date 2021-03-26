Officials: St. Charles police officer shoots, kills man

A St. Charles police officer shot and killed a man Friday whom police say had pointed a weapon at the officer, authorities in eastern Missouri city said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of an elementary school, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The incident stemmed from a report of a suicidal man with a weapon in the area, officials said. Responding officers were searching the school parking lot when one officer confronted the man, who reportedly pointed a weapon at the officer.

Officials said the officer shot the man, then administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The man died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the man killed or the officer who shot him.