SC attorney charged in lewd act case has license suspended

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of an attorney charged earlier this month with a lewd act on a child that happened more than 15 years ago.

Harry Gregory Jr., 61, was arrested March 18 in a raid involving more than a dozen officers who also searched his Columbia home.

Police have released few details about the crime Gregory is charged with committing other than it happened between 2002 and 2004.

Gregory's lawyer said he has no criminal record and emphasized the allegations are more than 15 years old.

The state Supreme Court suspended Gregory's law license Thursday, a common practice when an attorney is charged with a felony. The suspension can be lifted if he is found not guilty or the charge is dismissed.

Gregory was appointed director of the State Accident Fund in 2003 and ran the agency for more than a decade. The office provides workers’ compensation insurance for government agencies.