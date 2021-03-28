Alabama sheriff: Scammer posing as investigator to get cash

An Alabama sheriff says a scammer making calls in his jurisdiction is posing as an investigator and demanding money.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that several residents had reported phone calls from a person claiming to be a sheriff’s investigator and “demanding money in lieu of an arrest.”

Residents said the caller claimed to have arrest warrants in their names and wanted payment in the form of gift cards or money vouchers, the Dothan Eagle reported.

The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t call people to warn them of arrest warrants and any fines are imposed and collected by the court system, not the sheriff.