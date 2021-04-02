Woman shot by police to be jailed after hospital release

A woman who is accused of pointing a handgun at two Wichita police officers before one of them shot her in the neck will be booked into jail when she is released from the hospital, authorities say.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police released a video Thursday of the shooting in which 34-year-old Jennifer Miller was wounded.

Capt. Jason Stephens said during a news conference that Miller will be booked on two counts of aggravated assault of an officer, possession of stolen property, auto theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

The confrontation happened Wednesday while officers were investigating a report that a woman was removing items from the trunk of a stolen car in a hotel parkin lot. Officers approached Miller as she started to walk toward her room at a neighboring hotel and asked for her ID.

A woman can be seen in the video reaching into a bag and pulling out a handgun before an officer says, “We have a gun. Put the gun down.” Stephens said Miller pointed the stolen weapon at both officers before she was shot.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police shootings.